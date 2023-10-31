SB19 announces more ‘PAGTATAG!’ tour stops in Asia

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The 'GENTO' hitmakers will be bringing their shows to Singapore, Bangkok, Dubai, and Japan

MANILA, Philippines – More A’TIN will be seeing P-pop powerhouse SB19 as the group announced on Monday, October 30, the additional tour dates for their PAGTATAG! concert world tour.

The five-member act is set to hold performances in the following dates:

November 15: Capitol Theater, Singapore

November 19: KBank Siam Pic-Ganesha Theater, Bangkok

November 24: Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, Dubai

December 9: Pavilion Tokorozawa Sakura Town, Japan

As of writing, additional details such as ticket prices, seat plan, and selling dates for these respective shows have yet to be announced.

Aside from these stops in Asia, SB19 also teased that more shows will be announced soon.

The “Gento” hitmakers kicked off their PAGTATAG! concert tour in Manila on June 24 and 25, and had stops in the United States and Canada in July and August.

The world tour is in line with the group’s latest EP – also titled PAGTATAG! – which was released on June 9.

The announcement of the additional PAGTATAG! concert stops also came two days after the group celebrated their fifth year anniversary with their One Zone fan meeting. It also served as the official introduction of their self-built entertainment company 1Z Entertainment.

SB19 made their debut in October 2018. Their hits include “WYAT,” Bazinga,” “MAPA,” “Ilaw,” “Go Up,” and “Alab,” among others. – Rappler.com