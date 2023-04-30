WATCH: SB19 drops trailer for EP ‘PAGTATAG’ 

'PAGTATAG!' will be out in June, with a still-untitled single to be released in May

MANILA, Philippines – Brace yourselves for a new era, A’TIN, because P-pop powerhouse SB19 has just confirmed a new EP in June.

On Saturday, April 29, the five-piece act released a five-minute trailer for their upcoming EP titled PAGTATAG!

Play Video

The video, which also features comedian and actor Pepe Herrera, is set in a dark, apocalyptic world, with members Pablo, Josh, Ken, Stell, and Justin covered in grime while working in a makeshift laboratory.

Based on the narration, the members are trying to figure out how to make a sprout bloom to its full potential. After numerous attempts, they are seen losing hope.

“May paraan para ikaw ay umusbong gaya ng nakatakda (There is a way for you to grow into what you are meant to be),” the narrator said.

A miracle then comes in the form of an explosion, from which the SB19 members – now stylishly dressed in all-white ensembles with sparkly embellishments – walk out.

PAGTATAG! is slated for a June 9 release, with a still-untitled single to be released on May 19. Additional details about the group’s upcoming EP have yet to be announced.

SB19 released their EP Pagsibol in July 2021, and their digital single “WYAT [Where You At]” in September 2022.

The group also recently embarked on its biggest local and international tour to date, which included stops in Dubai, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Singapore.

Since the tour’s conclusion in December 2022, the members have been focusing on their solo activities — with Ken releasing the EP COM.PLEX under his solo stage name Felip, and Josh releasing the single “Wild Tonight.”

SB19 made their debut in October 2018. Their hits include “Bazinga,” “MAPA,” “Mana,” “Hanggang Sa Huli,” and “Alab” among others. – Rappler.com