Ticket prices, seat plan: SB19’s ‘One Zone’ fan meet in October 

MANILA, Philippines – Mark your calendars, A’TIN! P-pop powerhouse SB19 will be commemorating their fifth anniversary in the music industry with a series of activities, including a fan meeting.

On Sunday, October 1, SB19 unveiled their plans for a month-long celebration.

They’ll be having the “Atin Atin lang” activity every Monday of October, while a new episode of their web series Show Break 5 will be released on October 19. The group will also have the “One Zone” experience from October 23 to 27 before concluding the celebration with a fan meeting on October 28.

Ticket prices for the fan meeting range from P1,000 for the General Admission section to P7,000 for the VIP Standing and seated section. Additional perks such as poster, photo card, lanyard, cap, and shirt are also available depending on the ticket tier.

“This is your chance to be part of an unforgettable night as we celebrate together. Don’t miss out this special occasion,” SB19 said.

Tickets will be available nationwide starting October 2 via TicketNet outlets and its website.

VIP Standing and VIP seated sections will also have access to the “One Zone” experience. Additional details have yet to be disclosed, but it will feature exclusive SB19 archives.

Aside from the group’s fifth year anniversary, the series of activities will also serve as the official introduction of their self-built entertainment company 1Z Entertainment.

After the month-long anniversary celebration, SB19 will be embarking on the Asian leg of their PAGTATAG! world tour. Details about concert dates and stops have yet to be announced.

The world tour is in line with the group’s latest EP – also titled PAGTATAG! – which was released on June 9. SB19’s PAGTATAG! kicked off in Manila on June 24 and 25, and had stops in the United States and Canada in July and August.

SB19 made their debut in October 2018. Their hits include “GENTO,” Bazinga,” “MAPA,” “Ilaw,” and “Alab,” among others. – Rappler.com