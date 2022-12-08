LOOK: This is when your favorite artists are performing in ‘Head In The Clouds’ Manila

More than 25 artists are performing in the two-day music festival



MANILA, Philippines – The highly-anticipated Head In The Clouds (HITC) music and arts festival is about to land in Manila for the first time – and we’re sure you’re as excited as we are.

The two-day festival includes a roster of 27 artists led by internationally-acclaimed acts Niki, Joji, Rich Brian, Jackson Wang, and Jessi. There’s no shortage of Filipino artists in the lineup either, as Zack Tabudlo, SB19, and Ylona Garcia are also set to perform.

HITC Manila announced on Wednesday, December 7, the final set times for each day. The Friday, December 9, show will begin at 12:35 pm, with doors opening at 12:30 pm, and will end at 1:00 am on Saturday, December 10. Meanwhile, the Saturday show will begin at 2:30 pm, with the doors opening at 2:30 pm, too, and ending on Sunday, December 11, 12:10 am.

Here are your #HITCMANILA SET TIMES 🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭 Philippines, we can't wait to see you! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/C5LrUj3HTZ — hitcmanila (@hitcmanila) December 7, 2022

Most opening acts and local artists have more or less 30 minutes to perform, while the headliners such as Joji, Jackson Wang, eaJ, Zedd, and NIKI will have about 50 minutes each for their set. There’s also a 20-minute break in between acts.

Performers for the Friday show include Jinxzhou, Adawa, Zack Tabuldo, Stephanie Poetri, Manila Grey, Atarashi Gakko!, SB19, Manila Killa, Warren Hue, Milli, YOAOSOBI, Jessi, Rich Brian, Joji, and Jackson Wang.

Meanwhile, the artists performing for the Saturday show are DJ E-man, Denise Julia, Spence Lee, Guapdad 4000, Akini Jing, Elephante, Ylona Garcia, August 08, Bibi, eaJ, Zedd, and NIKI.

Head In The Clouds Manila is happening on December 9 and 10 at the SM Festival Grounds, Parañaque City. This marks the first time for the music collective’s flagship festival to come to the Philippines.

88Rising is known for bringing Asian talents to Western audiences, with a roster that includes the likes of Rich Brian, Jackson Wang, NIKI, Joji, Jay Park, CHUNG HA, BIBI, and Higher Brothers. The Philippines is home to 88rising’s sub-label Paradise Rising. – Rappler.com