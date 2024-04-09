Shaira to re-release ‘Selos’ after agreement with original artist Lenka’s team 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Bangsamoro pop singer Shaira Moro announced that her viral hit song “Selos” will be returning to online streaming platforms after her team reached an agreement with the camp of Australian singer-songwriter Lenka.

The update came weeks after “Selos” was taken down from all online streaming platforms after Shaira’s team acknowledged that the track uses the melody of Lenka’s 2008 song “Trouble Is A Friend.”

At the time, Shaira’s agency AHS Productions clarified that they voluntarily removed “Selos” from all online streaming platforms as they are currently in the process of clarifying “the legality of the publication of the song.”

On Sunday, April 7, the Mindanao-based singer clarified that there were no charges filed against her and her team.

“Wala pong kaso ang isinampa laban sa amin. Sa katunayan, naging mahinahon at mapayapa ang pag-uusap namin ng kampo ni Lenka at nauwi po ito sa pagkakaroon ng kasunduan,” Shaira said.

(No case was filed against us. In fact, we had an amicable and peaceful communication with Lenka’s camp and it resulted to us reaching an agreement.)

The artist also opened up that while she and her team felt hurt by the negative comments they received because of this issue, they’ll choose to consider it as a lesson.

“Sa tulad kong isang local artist na baguhan pa lamang sa kalakaran ng musika, naging leksyon po sa amin ang mga naturang pangyayari,“ she continued. (For a local artist like me who’s only starting in the music industry, this served a lesson for us.)

With this, she updated fans that she will soon re-release “Selos” on streaming platforms, alongside her other new songs.

Shaira then expressed her gratitude towards those who continue to support their team. “Sana po ngayon ay maging masaya na lamang po tayo dahil hindi lang naman po ito para sa akin, para rin po dito sa mga kapwa kong Bangsamoro artists at sa mga kapwa kong Pilipino,” she said.

(We hope that you’ll be happy for us because this isn’t only for us, but also for my fellow Bangsamoro artists and other Filipino artists.)

Aside from “Selos,” Shaira’s “Forever Single (Walang Jowa)” was also removed from streaming platforms, as netizens have pointed out that the song sounds similar to “Masih Mencintainya” by Indonesian band Papinka.

As of writing, Shaira has 520 monthly listeners on Spotify. Some of her other songs that are still available to stream on Spotify include “Datu Manis,” “Pakboy – Fuckboy,” and “Natipbad (Lalakeng Abusado),” among others. – Rappler.com