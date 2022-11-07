LOOK: Stray Kids heading back to Manila for two-night concert

STRAY KIDS. The K-pop boy group is coming back to the Philippines for a concert.

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop boy group STRAY KIDS announced on Monday, November 7, they will be bringing their MANIAC world tour to the Philippines.

The “Thunderous” hitmaker is set to hold a two-night show on March 11 and 12, 2023 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Details such as ticket prices and selling dates have yet to be announced.

Stray Kids last performed in the Philippines in April 2019. They were supposed to hold a concert in April 2020 but it got canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Composed of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N, Stray Kids is known for their hits “God’s Menu,” “Case 143,” “SUPER BOARD,” “Red Lights,” and “TASTE.”

They originally debuted as a nine-member group under JYP Entertainment in March 2018. – Rappler.com