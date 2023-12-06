Taylor Swift named TIME’s 2023 Person of the Year

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Swift is recognized for her record-breaking achievements in her music career this year and her position as a 'master storyteller in the modern era'

MANILA, Philippines – American pop star Taylor Swift has been named TIME’s 2023 Person of the Year, the American magazine announced on Wednesday, December 6.

Swift was recognized for her record-breaking achievements in her music career this year, as well as her position as a “master storyteller in the modern era.”

Swift had broken her records on music charts this year following the re-release of Speak Now and 1989, and also raked in approximately $126 million in the box office just a few days after her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film premiered in October.

“The world, in turn, watched, clicked, cried, danced, sang along, swooned, caravaned to stadiums and movie theaters, let her work soundtrack their lives,” TIME wrote on Instagram.

TIME conducted an in-depth interview with Swift – her first in almost four years – where she spoke about the records she had broken this year, preparing for The Eras Tour, and re-recording two of her albums, among others.

“This is the proudest and happiest I’ve ever felt, and the most creatively fulfilled and free I’ve ever been,” Swift said in the interview.

This comes just two days after TIME announced the official shortlist of nominees for 2023 Person of the Year, which included the Hollywood strikers, the Barbie film, Russian President Vladimir Putin, King Charles III, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Jerome Powell, and Sam Altman.

Altman was named 2023 CEO of the Year.

Renowned Argentinian football star Lionel Messi was also named TIME’s 2023 Athlete of the Year.

In 2017, Swift was featured on the cover of TIME’s 2017 Person of the Year alongside the “Silence Breakers” who spoke out against sexual misconduct. – Rappler.com