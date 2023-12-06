Taylor Swift, ‘Barbie,’ Hollywood strikers among TIME’s 2023 Person of the Year nominees

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

US magazine TIME shortlists nine candidates for its 2023 Person of the Year – which includes a mix of political figures, films, groups, and pop stars

MANILA, Philippines – American news magazine TIME released a shortlist of nine nominees for its People of the Year award on Tuesday, December 5 (Manila time).

Since 1927, TIME has annually awarded individuals, groups, or concepts with the Person of the Year title – a distinction given to whoever is able to shape the headlines most that year, whether positively or negatively.

Following months of tireless strikes and protests that put the operations of the film and television industry on hold, the Hollywood strikers earned themselves a place on TIME’s list. Just recently, members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) ratified a three-year contract with major studios.

Another group that made it to the shortlist is the prosecutors of former US President Donald Trump, who received four criminal indictments this year.

Meanwhile, pop superstar Taylor Swift was nominated for the major milestones she has reached this year, such as re-releasing her albums Speak Now and 1989 and even breaking her own records on music charts. Her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film also raked in around $126 million just a few days after its premiere in theaters worldwide.

Swift was previously featured on the cover of TIME’s 2017 People of the Year alongside the “Silence Breakers,” who were instrumental in bringing sexual misconduct cases to light in the US.

The Greta Gerwig-directed film Barbie also landed a spot on the shortlist for proving that theatrical success is still possible despite the meteoric rise of streaming platforms. It was the highest-grossing film of 2023.

Other nominees include King Charles III, Jerome Powell, Sam Altman, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, and China’s President Xi Jinping – who had previously secured a runner-up title for TIME’s 2017 edition of People of the Year.

The 2023 Person of the Year will be announced on the morning of Wednesday, December 6 (New York time).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was named Person of the Year in 2022. – Rappler.com