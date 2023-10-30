Taylor Swift breaks own Spotify records with ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

According to Spotify, Taylor is now the most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history

MANILA, Philippines – We found wonderland and definitely got lost in it, Swifties! Pop superstar Taylor Swift continues to smash records and we’re not even surprised.

She released on Friday, October 27, her much-awaited version of the 2014 album 1989. It carried re-recordings of Swift’s hit songs including “Blank Space,” “Style,” “Bad Blood,” “Wildest Dreams,” and “Clean,” as well as five new songs “from the vault.”

And on Saturday, October 29, streaming platform Spotify announced that the new release has set two more records for Swift.

“She’s done it again. On October 27th, Taylor Swift became the most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history, and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far,” they announced.

She’s done it again 🩵On October 27th, Taylor Swift became the most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history, and 1989 (Taylor's Version) became Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far. pic.twitter.com/cLFizApdIo — Spotify (@Spotify) October 28, 2023

According to Billboard, Swift previously broke the record for the most-streamed artist in a single day when Midnights was released in October 2022.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) also replaces Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which was released in July, as the most streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far.

Swift has earlier said that the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is her “most favorite re-record [she’s] done.” It’s her fourth re-recorded studio album, following Fearless (Taylor’s Version) released in April 2021, and Red (Taylor’s Version) released in November 2021, and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) released in July 2023.

Swift began re-recording her old albums in 2020 as a way to “regain ownership” of the master recordings of her first six albums following a rights dispute with her former label Big Machine and music executive Scooter Braun.

Currently, the singer is on her The Eras Tour, her first stadium tour in five years. – Rappler.com