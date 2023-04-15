Binibining Pilipinas 2023 sets date for coronation night

The pageant sees 40 women competing to represent the country at the Miss International and Miss Globe pageants

MANILA, Philippines — It’s official: the Binibining Pilipinas 2023 coronation night is happening on Sunday, May 28, at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City. The show starts at 9:30 pm.

Pageant organizers Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc (BPCI) made the announcement on social media on Saturday, April 15.

Based on the announcement, the show will also be aired live on A2Z, Kapamilya Online Live, and Metro Channel; and streamed on iWantTFC and the official YouTube channel of Binibining Pilipinas.

This year’s pageant sees 40 women competing to represent the country in two international pageants: Miss International and Miss Globe.

The winners will be taking the reins from current titleholders Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo and Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2022 Chelsea Fernandez.

Gabrielle Camille Basiano and Roberta Tamondong, who were crowned Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022 and Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2022, respectively, will not be passing on their titles.

The Miss Intercontinental franchise was taken over by Mutya ng Pilipinas, while BPCI withdrew from the Miss Grand International pageant. – Rappler.com