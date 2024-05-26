Chelsea Manalo on winning Miss Universe Philippines 2024: ‘Ilalaban natin ‘to’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

QUEEN. Chelsea Manalo shares her first official portrait as Miss Universe Philippines 2024.

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo took to social media to reflect on her pageant journey, saying she was able to “[shine the] brightest because of all the love and support [she] received.”

Manalo, who was crowned on Wednesday, May 22, made history as the first Filipino-Black American beauty queen to win the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) title.

In an Instagram post on Friday, May 24, the delegate from Bulacan expressed her gratitude towards her family, glam team, supporters, and fellow MUPH 2024 candidates.

She described her parents as her “pillar of strength and inspiration” while her glam team were “heroes.”

“You never made me feel I was alone. I was empowered because I knew you were all by my side.”

Manalo also looked back on the bond that she formed with her fellow candidates, calling them her “sisters” and “home.” “You treated me like family. I learned many lessons from you that I would carry throughout my journey,” she said.

The titleholder shared that she’s grateful to those who rooted for her throughout her pageant stint. “Your voices echoed in my head, reminding myself that I should believe in myself because there were people believing in me.”

She then concluded her post by making a declaration on what to expect from her in the pageant’s international edition.

“Sa’yo mahal kong Pilipinas, gagawin ko ang lahat para iuwi ang pang-limang korona. Hindi kita bibiguin. Ilalaban natin ‘to,” she promised.

(To my beloved Philippines, I’ll do my best to take home the fifth Miss Universe crown. I won’t fail you. We will fight for this.)

Other beauty queens, including Hannah Arnold, Janine Tugonon, Michelle Arceo, and Katrina Dimaranan have expressed their support for Manalo in the comments section.

On Saturday, May 25, Manalo also released her first official portraits as MUPH 2024 queen. The titleholder looked regal in a white serpentine dress by Jot Losa.

Aside from Manalo, the MUPH Organization also named the representatives to four more international pageants.

Baguio’s Tarah Valencia was proclaimed Miss Supranational Philippines 2025 while Pampanga’s Cyrille Payumo was named Miss Charm Philippines 2025. Meanwhile, Iloilo’s Alexie Mae Brooks was hailed Miss Eco International Philippines 2024 and Quezon Province’s Ma. Ahtisa Manalo was crowned Miss Cosmo Philippines 2024.

Manalo will go on to represent the Philippines at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico. She will compete in hopes of winning the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown. – Rappler.com