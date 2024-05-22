Bulacan’s Chelsea Manalo is Miss Universe Philippines 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Chelsea Manalo succeeds Makati's Michelle Dee and will represent the Philippines in Miss Universe 2024 in Mexico

MANILA, Philippines – Chelsea Manalo of Bulacan is crowned Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2024 during the live coronation night held in the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, May 22.

Manalo bested 52 other candidates in the competition to succeed Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee.

The runners-up are:

1st runner-up: Stacey Gabriel (Cainta)

2nd runner-up: Ma. Ahtisa Manalo (Quezon Province)

3rd runner-up: Tarah Valencia (Baguio)

4th runner-up: Christi Lynn McGarry (Taguig)

Prior to the coronation, the pageant organizers announced that four more crowns are up for grabs aside from the MUPH title.

The four titles up for grabs are: Miss Supranational Philippines, Miss Charm Philippines, Miss Eco International Philippines, and Miss Cosmo Philippines. However, these four titles will have a separate crowning ceremony. As of writing, final details about this separate crowning ceremony have yet to be disclosed.

The 2024 edition is the first edition of the Miss Universe pageant to have no age restrictions for the candidates. The MUPH Organization also chose this year’s delegates through the Accredited Partners Program.

Manalo will go on to represent the Philippines at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico. She will compete in hopes of winning the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown. – Rappler.com