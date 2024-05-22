Miss Universe Philippines names representatives to 4 other int’l pageants 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The four titles had a separate crowning ceremony after the MUPH coronation night

MANILA, Philippines – After the crowning of Bulacan’s Chelsea Manalo as Miss Universe Philippines 2024, the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) Organization named four other Filipina beauty queens as the country’s representatives in international pageants.

Baguio’s Tarah Valencia was proclaimed Miss Supranational Philippines 2025 while Pampanga’s Cyrille Payumo was named Miss Charm Philippines 2025.

Meanwhile, Iloilo’s Alexie Mae Brooks was hailed Miss Eco International Philippines 2024 and Quezon Province’s Ma. Ahtisa Manalo was crowned Miss Cosmo Philippines 2024.

Valencia and Manalo also finished as third and second runner-up in the pageant, respectively.

These four titles were already announced prior to the coronation night, but the awarding ceremony was done in a separate program, just shortly after the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 pageant finals concluded at the Mall of Asia Arena.

This is the second time that the pageant organizers handed out more titles after the coronation night. During its 2023 edition, Bohol’s Pauline Amelinckx and Baguio’s Krishnah Marie Gravidez were proclaimed Miss Supranational Philippines 2023 and Miss Charm Philippines 2023, respectively. Both Amelinckx and Gravidez were part of the MUPH 2023’s Top 5.

For its first three years as a standalone pageant, the MUPH Organization had only focused on choosing a representative for the Miss Universe competition.

As of writing, there’s no details yet about the schedule for these international pageants.

A total of 53 delegates competed in the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 pageant — the first edition to have no age restrictions for the candidates. – Rappler.com