Gwendolyne Fourniol says she’s ‘still in a state of confusion’ after early exit from Miss World 

'I keep asking myself what went wrong,' says Fourniol, who didn't make it to the pageant's Top 40

MANILA, Philippines – Days after failing to enter the pageant’s first cut, Philippine bet Gwendolyne Fourniol took to social media to reflect on her Miss World stint.

“Like any human being, I think it is normal to admit that it is okay to be vulnerable, it is okay to be hurt, it is okay to be in shock and question myself and my capabilities,” she said on Wednesday, March 13, alongside photos of her from coronation night.

Fourniol, who was crowned Miss World Philippines in June 2022, represented the country in the 71st Miss World competition held in Mumbai, India on Saturday, March 9. She made an early exit after not securing a spot in the competition’s top 40.

Looking back on the pageant’s results, Fourniol admitted that she’s “still in a state of confusion.”

“I keep asking myself what went wrong, what I did differently or what was missed because I tried to cover all possible angles,” she said.

The French-Filipina beauty queen added that while her pageant journey hasn’t been easy, it was the thought of disappointing those who believe and support her that “breaks [her] heart.”

“The thought of disheartening the people who I am fighting for, the children of ERDA, the mother volunteers who tirelessly devote their time to the cause, really crushes my soul,” she said. ERDA stands for Educational Research and Development Assistance Foundation, a charity organization that she advocates for.

But Fourniol shared that it’s also the same people — her supporters, ERDA, her team, and her family — who continue to give her hope and a reason to push through with her advocacies.

She also opened up that “overthinking” about the results and her performance has brought her to a “standstill.” “I now rest in the thought that this is something I can learn from. I also have faith that a divine being is guiding me to a bigger yet an unknown path for now,” she said.

With this, Fourniol shared that she has realized that “there are things within [her] control that [she] gave [her] best on.”

“And there are things not within my control that I lifted up to destiny and to God. I shall soldier on…because I know I will be stronger, better, and wiser,” she concluded her post.

Fellow Filipino beauty queens such as Emmanuelle Vera, Nikki de Moura, Jenny Ramp, MJ Lastimosa, and Angelia Ong showed their support for Fourniol in the comments section.

Krystyna Pyszková of Czech Republic was named 71st Miss World. Meanwhile, Megan Young remains to be the only Filipina beauty queen to win the Miss World crown. – Rappler.com