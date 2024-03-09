PH’s Gwendolyne Fourniol ends journey in 71st Miss World

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PH BET. Gwendolyn Fourniol represented the Philippines at the 71st edition of Miss World held in India on March 9, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ very own Gwendolyne Fourniol ended her Miss World journey early after failing to enter the pageant’s first cut or top 40.

French-Filipina Fourniol represented the pageant-crazy Philippines at the 71st edition of the Miss World pageant. Miss World is one of the “Big 4” pageants in the world, along with Miss Universe, Miss International, and Miss Earth.

The pageant night was held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, March 9, with Megan Young – Miss World 2013 and the Philippines’ only Miss World titleholder – as one of the presenters. Before Fourniol, Tracy Maureen Perez finished in the top 13 in 2022, while Michelle Dee finished in the top 10 in 2019.

Fourniol was crowned Miss World Philippines and Perez’s successor in June 2022. She clinched the local crown after her second try in the pageant. The French-Filipina stunner first joined in 2021, where she placed in the top 15.

During the pageant’s duration, Fourniol consistently placed in fast-track events. These mini-competitions were essential in the overall pageant because the winners in these challenges secured spots in the pageant’s quarterfinals or top 40. The Philippine bet placed in the following fast-track events:

Top 20, top model competition

Top 23, talent competition

Top 25, head to head challenge (public speaking)

Top 32, sports challenge

However, having a placement in these fast tracks does not guarantee a spot in the first cut because the contestants are judged based on their overall performances in all aspects of the competition.

The Philippines is considered a powerhouse in the world of pageantry for having won a number of crowns in major international pageants. It’s the only Asian country to win all the Big 4 pageants in the world.

Although the Philippines bagged 15 crowns in these pageants, only one of these titles was Miss World. The Philippines has yet to secure another Miss World crown after Megan Young won in 2013.

Despite this, the Philippines has been consistent in placing in Miss World and even produced runners-up like Evangeline Pascual in 1973 (1st runner-up), Ruffa Gutierrez in 1993 (2nd runner-up), and Gwendolyn Ruais in 2011 (1st runner-up). – Rappler.com