Czech Republic’s Krystyna Pyszková is 71st Miss World

Pyszková is Czech Republic's second Miss World, after Taťána Kuchařová earlier won the title in 2006

MANILA, Philippines – Czech Republic’s Krystyna Pyszková is the 71st Miss World, besting 111 other contestants from around the world during the pageant’s finals night on Saturday, March 9, in Mumbai, India.

She replaced outgoing titleholder Karolina Bielawska of Poland. Pyszková is Czech Republic’s second Miss World, after Taťána Kuchařová earlier won the title in 2006.

The new Miss World titleholder is also the third winner of a “Big 4” pageant crown for the Czech Republic. In 2012, the European country bagged the Miss Earth crown courtesy of Tereza Fajksová.

Miss World is part of the elite “Big 4” pageants in the world, along with Miss Universe, Miss International, and Miss Earth.

Usually held annually, Miss World uses the tagline “beauty with a purpose,” as it also focuses in charity work and helping communities. For winning the prestigious title, Pyszková will represent the London-based pageant in various events aligned with the pageant’s mission. She will also have the chance to fly around the world as part of her duties.

Pyszková’s court includes:

1st runner-up: Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon (Continental winner for Asia and Oceania)

Top 4: Lesego Chombo of Botswana (Continental winner for Africa) and Aché Abrahams of Trinidad and Tobago (Continental winner for America)

In the last years, Miss World had delays in staging its pageant. After the 2019 pageant was held in the United Kingdom, it took three years before the pageant was held again in 2022, due to COVID-19 restrictions. The 71st edition was supposed to be held in December 2023 but was later moved to March this year.

Meanwhile, Philippines’ Gwendolyne Fourniol ended her 71st Miss World journey early after failing to enter the pageant’s first cut or top 40. With this, Miss World 2013 Megan Young remains to be the only Miss World titleholder from the Philippines. After Young, Catriona Gray was the closest to winning the “blue crown” for the Philippines courtesy of her Miss World top 5 finish in 2016.

Gray continued her pageant journey and ended up winning the Miss Universe 2018 crown. – Rappler.com