Herlene Budol bares plans to join Miss Grand Philippines 2023 

MANILA, Philippines – Herlene Nicole Budol’s pageant journey is not yet over, as she has confirmed plans to join the Miss Grand Philippines 2023 pageant.

In the Tuesday, February 28 episode of Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, the comedian-turned-beauty queen shared that joining this new competition was her way of expressing her gratitude to her manager, Wilbert Tolentino, for helping her with her pageant journey.

“Noong [Binibining Pilipinas 2022], hindi ko po totally gustong sumali. Siya lang po ‘yung nag-motivate sa akin at nakita daw niya ‘yung potential ko,” she said.

(I was hesitant to join Binibining Pilipinas 2022 but he motivated me to pursue it because he saw my potential.)

Herlene added that Wilbert helped her achieve her dreams of having a house and a car and being able to take care of her family. And in turn, she’d like to make him happy by joining another pageant.

“Kung ako ang tatanungin, gusto ko ‘yung gusto ng manager ko naman. So, sasali po ako,” she said. (If you ask me, I would like to do what my manager wants. So, I’m joining.)

Play Video

Just like in her first foray into national pageantry, Herlene said that her confidence would be her greatest asset.

“Kapal ng mukha kasi ‘yun talaga ‘yung number one na puhunan ko sa buhay eh,” she said. “Wala po akong kahit anong talent, kapal lang po ng mukha. Bibihira po ‘yung talent na ‘yun.”

(Being thick-faced is really my main investment in life. I have no other talent, but I have confidence. It’s a rare talent.)

Herlene also showcased her “Squammy Walk,” saying that it’s a “walk to success.”

“Galing po ako sa hirap. Kumbaga, kung kaya ko, kaya rin ng mas maraming kapitbahay ko. Walk to success, hindi ko dahil minamaliit sila, mino-motivate ko sila na kayanin ang mga kinaya ko,” she said.

(I didn’t come from a rich background. So if I can do it, other people can also do it, too. It’s the walk to success. Not because I’m belittling them, but because I’m motivating them to persevere the way I did.)

Herlene, who rose to fame as the “Sexy Hipon Girl” on the variety show Wowowin, was named first runner-up in the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 pageant in May 2022 – her first stint in pageantry.

She was announced as the country’s representative to the Miss Planet International pageant in August 2022. It was supposed to be Herlene’s first time to represent the country in an international pageant, but she had to withdraw due to “pageant debacles.” Her replacement, Maria Luisa Varela, eventually won the Miss Planet International crown during the January 2023 coronation night.

Details about the Miss Grand Philippines pageant have yet to be announced. This would be the first time that the competition would be under ALV Pageant Circle after Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. withdrew it from the franchise. – Rappler.com