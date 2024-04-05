IN PHOTOS: Top 40 candidates for Binibining Pilipinas 2024

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) announced on Friday, April 5, the top 40 candidates for Binibining Pilipinas 2024.
The candidates for the pageant’s 60th edition were officially introduced during Friday’s final closed-door screening at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.
They were chosen by the reigning Binibining Pilipinas 2023 queens and the BPCI Executive Committee.
Notable names include Miss Philippines Earth 2021 Top 20 finalist Zeneth Khan, Miss Tourism Philippines 2021 and Binibining Pilipinas Top 11 candidate Trisha Martinez, and Binibining Pilipinas 2021 candidate and Miss Rotary 2023 runner-up Shaira Rona.
The 40 beauty queens will compete to represent the Philippines in the following pageants: Miss International, Miss Intercontinental, and Miss Globe.
The announcement comes after the pageant’s application period officially closed on March 22.
It can be recalled that the BPCI didn’t specify any physical requirement for aspiring candidates.
Get to know the Top 40 candidates here:
Vienne Feucht
Christal Jean Dela Cruz
Aleckxis Chuidian
Carmella Joy Cuaresma
Charisse Anthea Abanico
Corrine San Pedro
Erika Ballon
Gracelle Distura
Jade Dingson
Jasmin Bungay
Joyce Anne Garduque
Kara Villarosa
Kimberly De Luna
Kristin Baconawa
Kylie Atilano
Liezle Jones
Ma. Flordeliz Mabao
Geraldine Buenafe
Maria Abegail Jajalla
Monica Acuno
Marikit Manaois
Myrea Caccam
Myrna Esguerra
Myhosela Villanueva
Nicklyn JutayP
Phoebe Godinez
Rendelle Ann Caraig
Roella Frias
Roselyn Evardo
Samantha Viktoria Acosta
Shaira Rona
Shannen Manzano
Sheny Sampang
Sheryl Velez
Tracy Sunio
Trisha Bless Hernandez
Trisha Martinez
Vera Dickinson
Zianah Famy
Zeneth Khan
– Rappler.com
