IN PHOTOS: Top 40 candidates for Binibining Pilipinas 2024

The 40 Binibining Pilipinas candidates will compete to represent the Philippines in three pageants abroad: Miss International, Miss Intercontinental, and Miss Globe

MANILA, Philippines – The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) announced on Friday, April 5, the top 40 candidates for Binibining Pilipinas 2024.

The candidates for the pageant’s 60th edition were officially introduced during Friday’s final closed-door screening at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

They were chosen by the reigning Binibining Pilipinas 2023 queens and the BPCI Executive Committee.

Notable names include Miss Philippines Earth 2021 Top 20 finalist Zeneth Khan, Miss Tourism Philippines 2021 and Binibining Pilipinas Top 11 candidate Trisha Martinez, and Binibining Pilipinas 2021 candidate and Miss Rotary 2023 runner-up Shaira Rona.

The 40 beauty queens will compete to represent the Philippines in the following pageants: Miss International, Miss Intercontinental, and Miss Globe.

The announcement comes after the pageant’s application period officially closed on March 22.

It can be recalled that the BPCI didn’t specify any physical requirement for aspiring candidates.

Get to know the Top 40 candidates here:

Vienne Feucht

Christal Jean Dela Cruz

Aleckxis Chuidian

Carmella Joy Cuaresma

Charisse Anthea Abanico

Corrine San Pedro

Erika Ballon

Gracelle Distura

Jade Dingson

Jasmin Bungay

Joyce Anne Garduque

Kara Villarosa

Kimberly De Luna

Kristin Baconawa

Kylie Atilano

Liezle Jones

Ma. Flordeliz Mabao

Geraldine Buenafe

Maria Abegail Jajalla

Monica Acuno

Marikit Manaois

Myrea Caccam

Myrna Esguerra

Myhosela Villanueva

Nicklyn JutayP

Phoebe Godinez

Rendelle Ann Caraig

Roella Frias

Roselyn Evardo

Samantha Viktoria Acosta

Shaira Rona

Shannen Manzano

Sheny Sampang

Sheryl Velez

Tracy Sunio

Trisha Bless Hernandez

Trisha Martinez

Vera Dickinson

Zianah Famy

Zeneth Khan

– Rappler.com