Michelle Dee makes final walk at MUPH 2024 pageant: ‘This is our collective success’ 

‘This may be the end of my reign, but this is the start of a beautiful chapter,’ says Michelle

MANILA, Philippines – Michelle Dee looked back on her pageant journey as she made her final walk during the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2024 coronation night on Wednesday, May 22.

It was a full circle moment for Dee who strutted the runway in her Apo Whang-od-inspired evening gown that she wore during the Miss Universe 2023 pageant.

Dee began her speech by expressing her gratitude towards her family, court, the MUPH organization, and her supporters. “Thank you for trusting and believing in me,” she said. “This may be the end of my reign but this is the start of a beautiful chapter.”

She also gave advice to the next titleholder. “My best advice is to move and live with purpose. Be certain with who you are and why you are here. The crown will always be a symbol of triumph. But win or lose, it’s the lives that you touched that really make a difference.”

She ended her speech by giving a shoutout to fellow Filipinos: “We have shown the true power of our bayanihan spirit. Thank you for seeing the potential in me and rallying behind me when it matters the most. This is our collective success.”

The beauty queen from Makati won the MUPH crown in May 2023 during her second time joining the MUPH competition. In the 2022 edition, she was named Miss Universe Philippines Tourism.

Dee also previously represented the Philippines in the Miss World 2019 competition, wherein she finished as part of the Top 12. She is the second beauty queen to win both the Miss World Philippines and Miss Universe Philippines crowns following Catriona Gray.

After she won the MUPH 2023 title, the actress came out as bisexual, saying she’s “attracted to all forms of beauty.”

During the Miss Universe 2023 competition, Dee ended her stint as part of the Top 10. Although she didn’t clinch the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown, she took home several special awards, including Best in National Costume and the gold winner for the “Voice for Change” category. Dee’s Top 10 placement also put the country back in the semifinal round.

Aside from that, Dee also revealed in her Instagram Broadcast channel that she also took home the Spirit of Carnival Award and Miss Universe’s fan vote.

In December 2023, Dee was named the newest Department of Tourism ambassador. She was also invited to participate in the DOT’s Philippine Experience Program, which aims to showcase the diversity of Filipino heritage, arts, and culture through regional caravans.

Dee passed the Miss Universe Philippines title on to Bulacan’s Chelsea Manalo. – Rappler.com