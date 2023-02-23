Michelle Dee on joining Miss Universe PH again: ‘There’s a side of me that I need people to see’ 

Michelle, who won Miss World Philippines in 2019 and finished as 1st runner-up in Miss Universe Philippines 2022, says she owes it to her future self to 'make a mark in history'

MANILA, Philippines – Michelle Dee reveals that she has “so much to prove” as she joins the Miss Universe Philippines pageant for the second time.

On the Wednesday, February 22 episode of Fast Talk With Boy Abunda, the beauty queen shared her motivations for competing again, despite being one of the titleholders in the 2022 pageant where she finished as 1st runner-up to Celeste Cortesi.

“Hindi pa ako tapos (I’m not yet done). I am a go-getter. I have dreams, I have aspirations,” she said. “Kahit marami na akong na-accomplish in entrepreneurship, show business, and pageantry, feeling ko kulang pa rin (Even though I’ve already accomplished a lot in entrepreneurship, show business, and pageantry, I still think it’s not enough).”

“I owe it to my future self and my future kids to really do something about it, to really make a mark in history.”

Michelle shared that she consulted with the Miss Universe Philippines organization before she applied for its 2023 edition, saying that they’ve been “very supportive” of her decision.

She then admitted that “last year was a very difficult year” for her, and that pushed her to compete again.

“I feel like I have so much to share and so much to prove and so much inspiration to share to people who look up to me,” she said. “The crown is really more than just a title. It’s really a platform for change – for positive change.”

Reflecting on her 2022 pageant journey, Michelle shared that she fell short with her “relatability” and promised to change that in her 2023 stint.

“Hindi ko na-share ang stories and struggles ko (I wasn’t able to share my stories and struggles),” she said. “There is a side of me that I really need people to see, that I’m not as privileged as people think that I am.”

Prior to joining Miss Universe Philippines, Michelle also represented the Philippines in the Miss World 2019 competition, wherein she finished as part of the Top 12. Since then, she has also starred in several films. – Rappler.com