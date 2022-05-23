After 2 years, date for Miss International 2022 coronation night finally set

Thailand's Sireethorn Leeramwat, who was crowned in November 2019, is set to crown her successor

MANILA, Philippines – After a two-year hiatus, the Miss International pageant is finally set to crown its new queen on December 13.

The organization made the announcement on Monday, May 23, also revealing that the finals night will take place at the Tokyo Dome City Hall in Japan.

“The 60th Miss International Beauty Pageant 2022 will be a historical moment as we witness the crowning of the next queen who will be succeeding the lovely and elegant Sireethorn Leearamwat of Thailand. Are you ready?” the post read.

It was in early May when the organization confirmed that the pageant was returning – its last edition was held in 2019 as both the 2020 and 2021 editions were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reigning titleholder Sireethorn Leearamwat, who was crowned in November 2019, currently has the longest reign among all Miss International winners.

The organization added that the candidates for the 2022 edition are already actively taking part in various worthy advocacies in their respective countries.

Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold will be the country’s representative in the upcoming pageant. She will be competing in hopes of clinching the country’s 7th Miss International crown. – Rappler.com