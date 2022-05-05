Miss International 2022 pageant set in Japan in December

MANILA, Philippines – After a two-year hiatus, the Miss International pageant is set to return this December 2022 in Japan.

Organizers also said that this edition’s batch of candidates will actively take part in various worthy advocacies in their respective countries.

“Prior to the arrival of all the delegates, we will make sure that each one has been taking part in various activities that promote the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” their statement read.

“[Beauties for SDGs] is Miss International’s humble way to utilize our national titleholders’ influence in spreading awareness, as well as actively taking part in SDGs initiatives in their own country or region.”

The last edition of the Miss International pageant was held in 2019 as both the 2020 and 2021 editions were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thailand’s Sireethorn Leearamwat, who was crowned in 2019, is the reigning titleholder.

Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold will represent the Philippines in the upcoming pageant. In an Instagram post, the beauty queen from Masbate shared that she’s grateful to be the country’s representative in the 60th edition of the pageant.

“Thank you Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. for this blessing to continue my dream journey. This is such exciting news that my [Miss International] sisters and I have been praying for, and messaging a lot about. We will surely use this extra time to spread more awareness about the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” she wrote.

Hannah will be competing in hopes of clinching the country’s 7th Miss International crown. – Rappler.com