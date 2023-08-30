The Miss Philippines upends pageant format, removes swimsuit competition 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The pageant will also have a 'red carpet moment' during the formal wear segment and 'Ted Talk-type speeches'

MANILA, Philippines – Newly-launched The Miss Philippines is aiming to reinvent the country’s pageant scene as they unveiled a competition format different from the norm.

On Monday, August 28, the organization declared that they were “not [the] usual pageant.”

“Here’s to a unique way of gathering beautiful Filipinas around the world,” they captioned the post.

Among the listed changes to the usual pageant format include the scrapping of the traditional swimsuit competition and having a “red carpet moment like Cannes [film festival]” for their formal wear segment.

Candidates for the pageant will also have “Ted Talk-type speeches.” Additionally, delegates are also expected to put an emphasis on how they can promote the Philippines to the world.

Applications for The Miss Philippines competition is ongoing, with the final screening dates happening on September 2 and 9.

Interested applicants must be female, single, of Filipino heritage, and between 18 to 32 years old.

The inaugural edition of the pageant is set for October, but a final date for the coronation night has yet to be announced.

The winners in The Miss Philippines competition will be granted an opportunity to compete in the Miss Supranational and Miss Charm pageants.

Miss Supranational 2023 1st runner-up Pauline Amelinckx was named the first The Miss Philippines during her homecoming press conference on August 10. – Rappler.com