LOOK: Pauline Amelinckx named inaugural The Miss Philippines

'As The Miss Philippines, Pauline represents confidence, intelligence, and positive change in addition to being a beauty queen'

MANILA, Philippines – A month after finishing as 1st runner-up in the Miss Supranational 2023 pageant, Pauline Amelinckx has received another title: The Miss Philippines.

Amelinckx was crowned by Miss Universe Philippines National Director Shamcey Supsup and Creative and Events Director Jonas Gaffud during the homecoming ceremony on Thursday, August 10.

“Proud to announce [Pauline Amelinckx] as our inaugural [The Miss Philippines] queen,” Supsup wrote in an Instagram post.

According to the organization’ social media page, Amenlinckx “[embodies] not only the Filipino spirit that has made [her] the queen [she is] today, but [she has] also filled the hearts of every Filipino with joy and pride.”

“We are eager to see the positive change you will bring as the first-ever The Miss Philippines Queen,” they added.

In a separate post, the organization wrote: “As The Miss Philippines, Pauline represents confidence, intelligence, and positive change in addition to being a beauty queen.”

Described as the “newest, most innovative, and modern pageant in the Philippines,” The Miss Philippines is in charge of holding the Miss Supranational and Miss Charm competitions in the country. It is also founded by Supsup and Gaffud, who are also both in charge of the Miss Universe Philippines organization.

Applications for the The Miss Philippines pageant is currently ongoing.

Aspiring beauty queens should be aged between 18 to 32 years old and single. Screenings will be held on all Saturdays of August (5, 12, 19, 26), from 11 am to 5 pm at Enderun Coworking Estancia, 2nd floor, South Wing, Estancia Mall in Pasig.

Deadline of applications is August 26.

Amelinckx was appointed as Miss Supranational Philippines 2023 in May following the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night.

While the Miss Supranational 2023 pageant is Amelinckx’s first international stint, she has competed in three national pageants in the past four years. For the Miss Universe 2020, 2022, and 2023 editions, she had always landed on the runner-up podium. – Rappler.com