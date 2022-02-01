Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night set for April 30

Is it your turn to take the crown?

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) organization is set to crown its new queen on April 30.

MUP confirmed the date for the coronation night in a social media post on Monday, January 31. “The crown is waiting for its next queen,” the announcement read. “Join us in making the most prestigious pageant in the country happen.”

The organization earlier announced that they will start their application process in February, but further instructions have yet to be shared.

The format for this year’s pageant also remains unclear. It can be recalled that last year’s competition had several major changes, such as removing the minimum height requirements for aspiring candidates and starting with 100 delegates.

The 100 delegates who passed their initial screening had to undergo several remote online challenges, after which they were gradually trimmed down to the final 30. Only the Top 30 candidates competed in-person for the pageant.

Reigning titleholder Beatrice Luigi Gomez finished as part of the Top 5 in the Miss Universe competition in December 2021.

The winner for the 2022 edition will be the third representative under the MUP organization, which is headed by Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up Shamcey Supsup and beauty queen maker Jonas Gaffud. – Rappler.com