Philippines’ Beatrice Luigi Gomez concludes Miss Universe 2021 journey in Top 5

MANILA, Philippines – Beatrice Luigi Gomez ended her Miss Universe journey in the Top 5 during the pageant’s finals night in Israel on Sunday, December 12 (Monday morning, December 13 in Manila).

The 26-year-old Cebuana beauty queen was the fifth candidate to be called for the Top 5, but failed to make it to the Top 3 of the competition.

Candidates moving on to the next round of the competition are:

South Africa India Paraguay

One of these candidates will succeed reigning titleholder Andrea Meza of Mexico.

Before her exit, Beatrice wowed the audience with her maroon one-piece during the swimsuit segment, an intricate gold-studded dress for the evening gown competition, and her performance in the question-and-answer portion.

Beatrice was asked by Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere: “Given the ever-changing COVID situation, what is your opinion of mandating a universal vaccine passport?”

She answered: “I believe that public health is everyone’s responsibility, and to mandate vaccine inoculation is necessary. If mandating vaccine passports would help us in regulating the rollouts of the vaccine, and mitigate the situation of the pandemic today, then I would agree on mandating the necessary passport of vaccination. Thank you.”

During the pageant, she also talked about being raised by a single mother and being part of the Philippine Navy Reserve Force.

“My role model for women empowerment is my mom. She raised me and my sister, she was a single mom. She showed me that the challenges you can go through in life, you can overcome it as long as you are determined and responsible for your actions,” Bea said.

She added, “I joined the Navy for a reason and that is to help the most vulnerable communities in my hometown in Cebu City.”

Beatrice was crowned Miss Universe Philippines in September 2021, where she made history as the first openly-bisexual Filipina candidate to win the title.

Catriona Gray remains to be the last Filipina to win the Miss Universe title. She was crowned in 2018. – Rappler.com