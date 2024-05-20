WATCH: Miss Universe PH delegates answer why they should be crowned winner

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MISS UNIVERSE PH 2024. In the contest preliminaries, candidates answer questions ranging from the simple to the more complex

Who are the candidates you are rooting for?

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2024 delegates get candid about their respective pageant journeys in the preliminary interviews released on Monday, May 20.

For the closed-door interviews, each beauty queen was given three minutes to answer a set of questions by a panel of judges, covering their personal lives, careers, and advocacies.

The set of questions range from simple – what are the places they’d recommend in their hometown – to more complex – how their personal struggles impacted their life.

Play Video

While the questions vary from one candidate to another, all had to answer the same final question: “Why should they be the next Miss Universe Philippines queen?”

Meanwhile, fans expressed their frustration over the MUPH Organization following a series of delays and glitches in the delayed telecast of the preliminary interviews.

After the interviews, Empire.PH will air the preliminary gala night on Monday, 6 pm.

The MUPH 2024 coronation night is set for Wednesday, May 22, 8 pm at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

Fifty-three women are competing to succeed Michelle Dee, who concluded her journey in the Miss Universe 2023 in the Top 10. – Rappler.com