WATCH: Miss Universe PH delegates answer why they should be crowned winner

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2024 delegates get candid about their respective pageant journeys in the preliminary interviews released on Monday, May 20.
For the closed-door interviews, each beauty queen was given three minutes to answer a set of questions by a panel of judges, covering their personal lives, careers, and advocacies.
The set of questions range from simple – what are the places they’d recommend in their hometown – to more complex – how their personal struggles impacted their life.
While the questions vary from one candidate to another, all had to answer the same final question: “Why should they be the next Miss Universe Philippines queen?”
Meanwhile, fans expressed their frustration over the MUPH Organization following a series of delays and glitches in the delayed telecast of the preliminary interviews.
After the interviews, Empire.PH will air the preliminary gala night on Monday, 6 pm.
The MUPH 2024 coronation night is set for Wednesday, May 22, 8 pm at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.
Fifty-three women are competing to succeed Michelle Dee, who concluded her journey in the Miss Universe 2023 in the Top 10. – Rappler.com
