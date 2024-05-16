Miss Universe Philippines 2024: All the candidates’ photos, videos you want to see

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Get to know the candidates vying to succeed Michelle Dee, who finished in the Top 10 in Miss Universe 2023

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation night is set to happen on Wednesday, May 22. This year, there are 53 delegates vying to succeed Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee, who concluded her journey in the pageant’s Top 10 candidates.

The pageant’s 2024 edition is bound to be an interesting one, as, among other changes, delegates were chosen through an Accredited Partners’ Program, where only accredited partners approved by the MUPH organization selected the candidates from their respective localities through local pageants or appointments.

There will also be four more crowns up for grabs, giving the candidates more opportunities to represent the Philippines in international pageants. The titles are: Miss Supranational Philippines, Miss Charm Philippines, Miss Eco International Philippines, and Miss Cosmo Philippines.

The coronation night will be hosted by Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel, actor Alden Richards, TV personality Jeannie Mai Jenkins, actress Gabbi Garcia, and multimedia personality Tim Yap. Set to entertain audiences with their performances are OPM band Lola Amour, drag queen Marina Summers, and Thai actor Win Metawin.

Ahead of the pageant’s coronation night, take a look at the photos and videos you’d want to see to get to know all the participating candidates for Miss Universe Philippines 2024:

