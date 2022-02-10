‘Most interactive pageant ever’: Miss Universe PH 2022 partners with Kumu

As part of the partnership, delegates will be 'given fun live streaming tasks to showcase their charming personalities'

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2022 is gearing up for something big!

On Thursday, January 10, the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) organization announced that they have inked a deal with social entertainment platform Kumu to make this year’s pageant “the most interactive” one yet. According to their press release, Kumu will integrate live streaming into the whole MUP pageant experience.

As part of the partnership, interested applicants for the pageant are now asked to upload the following videos on Kumu: 1) an introduction video enumerating their name, age, city/province, and answer to the question “Why do you deserve to be the next Miss Universe Philippines?” and 2) a 57-second video clip with their full name as the caption, followed by the hashtag #MissUniversePHonKumu.

This is an added requirement on top of their earlier-announced application process. Applicants who already submitted their form earlier should now submit the short-form videos on Kumu. The screening process will run until February 15, 11:59 pm.

The MUPh organization has yet to announce when they will release the list of delegates or the pageant format.

But according to the press release, “Delegates will be given fun live streaming tasks to showcase their charming personalities while devoted fans can campaign for a chance to perform in the MUPh preliminaries.” They added that there will be interactive exclusive shows as well as daily and weekly kumustahan segments with reigning queens and the upcoming delegates in their platform.

Reigning titleholder Beatrice Luigi Gomez, who finished as part of the Top 5 in the Miss Universe competition in December 2021, is set to crown her successor.

The winner for the 2022 edition will be the third representative under the MUP organization, which is headed by Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up Shamcey Supsup and beauty queen maker Jonas Gaffud. – Rappler.com