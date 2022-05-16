Miss World PH 2022 names Top 5 finalists in sports challenge

The final winner of the sports challenge will be announced on coronation night on June 5

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss World Philippines (MWP) announced on social media on Friday, May 13, the five candidates who stood out in their sports challenge.

“In the battle of strength and endurance, five candidates stood out as they sweat it out through all challenges,” the post’s caption read.

The Top 5 consists of Baliwag, Bulacan’s Angela Teng, Batangas’ Shaina Rose Ico, San Juan’s Cassandra Bermeo Chan, Las Piñas’ Alison Black, and Cebu’s Maria Gigante.

The organization did not elaborate on what the challenges in their sports competition were, but in a separate post, the candidates can be seen wearing swimwear, playing basketball, and doing zumba.

The final winner of the sports challenge competition will be announced during the Miss World Philippines 2022 coronation night on June 5 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The sports challenge is the latest that the Miss World Philippines candidates had to undergo, following their first challenge in early May. Additional details about the said first challenge were not provided, but it saw the candidates in glam shots, which were said to be taken after their “final screening.”

Tracy Maureen Perez, who finished her Miss World stint as part of the Top 13, is set to crown her successor.

Aside from the Miss World Philippines crown, the 36 candidates can also vie for the following titles: Miss Supranational Philippines, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas, Miss Eco Philippines, Miss Eco Teen Philippines, Miss Environment Philippines, and Miss Multinational Philippines. – Rappler.com