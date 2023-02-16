Mutya ng Pilipinas forges ties with Miss Intercontinental 

MANILA, Philippines – (MNP) announced on Wednesday, February 15, its alliance with the Miss Intercontinental Organization (MIO), which granted them the license to stage its 2023 edition.

“We welcome MIO with open arms and look forward to a great year in Mutya ng Pilipinas 2023,” MNP President Cory Quirino said, according to a press release posted on their Facebook account.

Reigning Mutya ng Pilipinas Iona Gibbs is also appointed as the Philippines’ representative for the Miss Intercontinental 2023 pageant. Details, such as date and venue, about the international competition have yet to be announced.

The MIO franchise was previously held by the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. Gabrielle Basiano, Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022, finished as part of the Top 20 in the pageant held in October in Egypt.

The Philippines has two Miss Intercontinental crowns: Karen Gallman (2018) and Cinderella Obeñita (2021). – Rappler.com