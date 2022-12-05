Bataan’s Iona Gibbs is Mutya ng Pilipinas 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Iona Gibbs of Bataan was crowned Mutya ng Pilipinas 2022 during the live coronation night held at the FilOil EcoOil Center in San Juan City on December 4.

Iona bested 37 other candidates to inherit the crown from Klyza Castro, who won the national pageant in 2019.

In her Instagram story, Iona shared that she feels “grateful” and “honored” to win the crown.

“Tonight, my life has changed. To everyone who has shown me love tonight and all the nights before, you have my heart,” she wrote.

Several other queens were also crowned alongside Iona. The winners of the other titles are:

Mutya ng Pilipinas – Tourism International: Jeanette Reyes, Camarines Sur

Mutya ng Pilipinas – World Top Model: Arianna Kyle Padrid, Northern California

Mutya ng Pilipinas – Overseas Communities: Jessi Mae Cruz, California

Mutya ng Pilipinas – Luzon: Shannon Robinson, Makati

Mutya ng Pilipinas – Visayas: Megan Campbell, Lapu-Lapu City

Mutya ng Pilipinas – Mindanao: Marcelyn Bautista, Tarlac

The Mutya ng Pilipinas 2022 edition is the pageant’s first live competition in three years. The pageant was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. – Rappler.com