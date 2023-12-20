PH’s Yllana Aduana wins Best Bikini in Miss Earth 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

As of December 18, Yllana is also second in the Miss People's Choice ranking

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine bet Yllana Aduana was named the Best Bikini winner at the Miss Earth 2023 pageant.

The organization made the announcement on Tuesday, December 19, after the online voting for the category was closed.

During the preliminary swimsuit round, the 25-year-old beauty queen from Laguna flaunted her physique in an orange two-piece with intricate beadwork.

“You know swimsuit competition has always been one of my top fave segments in the competition because it shows the audience and judges the amount of discipline and dedication to fitness the candidate has and I hope I was able to show you that,” she wrote, alongside photos of her strutting the runway.

As the winner of Best Bikini, Yllana now has double voting power for 24 hours for the Miss People’s Choice competition. Her benefit will run from December 19, 2 pm to December 20, 2 pm.

The delegate who will win Miss People’s Choice will automatically secure a slot in the pageant’s Top 20.

According to the organization, as of December 18, the beauty queen from the Philippines is currently in second place.

Prior to these, Yllana also made it to the pageant’s Top 5 Best Appearance category.

She also wowed pageant fans in her Maria Makiling-inspired national costume.

Yllana will be representing the Philippines in the leading environmental pageant. She will compete to take home the Philippines’ fifth Miss Earth crown, following Karla Henry (2008), Jamie Herrell (2014), Angelia Ong (2015), and Karen Ibasco (2017).

The coronation night is set for December 22 in Vietnam, with South Korea’s Mina Sue Choi crowning her successor. – Rappler.com