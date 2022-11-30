South Korea’s Mina Sue Choi is Miss Earth 2022

MANILA, Philippines – South Korea’s Mina Sue Choi was crowned Miss Earth 2022 during the pageant’s coronation night on Tuesday, November 29 at Cove Manila, Okada Hotel, Parañaque City.

MINA SUE CHOI. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Among the 86 Eco-Warriors, three other queens were awarded the pageant’s three elemental titles. Miss Fire 2022 is Andrea Aguilera of Colombia, Miss Water 2022 is Nadeen Ayoub of Palestine, and Miss Air 2022 is Sheridan Mortlock of Australia.

MISS EARTH 2022 QUEENS. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Choi also bagged a handful of medals during pre-pageant activities, such as for the resort wear, long gown, beach wear, and swimsuit competitions.

Philippine bet Jenny Ramp from Tarlac placed in the Top 20, winning the Best in Fauna Costume award.

The Miss Earth 2022 crown was passed down to Choi by 2021 winner Destiny Wagner from Belize, who was crowned during last year’s virtual run. Wagner was the first woman from her country to win the title.

The 22nd edition of the international pageant marks the return of the physical competition since the pandemic. For its 2020 and 2021 editions, the competition was done virtually.

Miss Earth is an annual international competition to celebrate “the many beautiful and varied forms of fauna, and to further promote the preservation and conservation of our planet.” – Rappler.com