LOOK: PH’s Yllana Aduana wows in ‘Maria Makiling’ national costume for Miss Earth 2023

Yllana also makes it to the Top 8 of the pageant's bikini competition

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Earth Philippines 2023 Yllana Aduana stunned pageant fans on Saturday, December 16, with her national costume that drew inspiration from the Philippine mythological goddess Maria Makiling.

In Philippine mythology, Maria Makiling is the diwata (guardian spirit) associated with Mount Makiling in Laguna, Philippines. Aduana was born and raised in Laguna.

Designed by Patrick Isorena, the ensemble is characterized by a gold embellished bodysuit and structured skirt that resembles Mount Makiling.

The costume was also mostly made of repurposed materials. The overall look is completed by a huge golden hairpiece and white flowy train.

Meanwhile, Aduana also flaunted her curves with a bejeweled red-orange two-piece for the swimsuit segment.

The Miss Earth organization has announced that Aduana is included in the Top 8 of the Best Bikini category. She led the contestants from Asia and Oceania alongside the delegate from Vietnam.

Prior to these, Aduana also made it to the pageant’s Top 5 Best Appearance category. The 25-year-old beauty queen has also talked about her advocacy, referring to it as “E.A.R.T.H. Education,” which stands for Environmental Awareness and Action to Restore and Transcend Home through Education.

Aduana will be representing the Philippines in the leading environmental pageant. She will compete to take home the Philippines’ fifth Miss Earth crown, following Karla Henry (2008), Jamie Herrell (2014), Angelia Ong (2015), and Karen Ibasco (2017).

The coronation night is set for December 22 in Vietnam, with South Korea’s Mina Sue Choi crowning her successor. – Rappler.com