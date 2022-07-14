LOOK: Alison Black in pre-pageant activities for Miss Supranational 2022

Alison hopes to win the Philippines' second Miss Supranational crown



MANILA, Philippines – Ahead of the July 15 coronation night, preliminary activities for the Miss Supranational 2022 pageant are in full swing.

Miss Supranational Philippines Alison Black has been sharing her pageant journey since her arrival in Poland on June 27.

In the introduction video released by the Miss Supranational organization, Alison talked about how being an entrepreneur herself opened her to the struggles of Filipino women in business. “I aspire to amplify their voices with this once-in-a-lifetime journey to the crown,” she said.

Alison’s official headshot photo showed her wearing a sparkling red gown.

Alison, a professional ballet dancer who also started her own ballet school, made it to the Top 3 finalists in the talent competition. Delegates from Japan and India also top the list.

The 23-year-old beauty queen made it to the Top 15 of the Supra Influencer challenge, but did not make it to the Top 10 cut.

Alison, however, is part of the Top 10 for the Supra Fanvote segment.

During the pre-pageant competition, Alison stunned in a pink one-piece during the swimsuit segment.

She also graced the red carpet in a silver number with high slit during the evening gown segment.

Alison, who was chosen to be the country’s representative in early June, hopes to win the Philippines’ second Miss Supranational crown after Mutya Daul in 2013. – Rappler.com