LOOK: Anabelle McDonell stuns in ‘Bighari’ national costume for Miss Charm 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Charm Philippines 2023 Annabelle McDonnell looked ethereal in her mythology-inspired national costume titled “Bighari.”

The colorful ensemble, which was unveiled on Monday, February 13, sees the 22-year-old beauty queen from Misamis Oriental in a stunning full-body piece adorned with flowers.

The gown, which was predominantly in violet, had yellow, green, and pink highlights, and was embellished with roses. The ensemble was completed with a headdress of violet and pink roses, with purple tassels.

In local mythology, Bighari is considered to be the goddess of flowers.

The piece was designed by Axel Que, who is known for also making the national costume ensembles of Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez and Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez.

Annabelle, who finished as first runner-up in Miss Universe Philippines 2022, was appointed as Miss Charm Philippines 2023 in November 2022. She is currently in Vietnam for the international pageant in hopes of winning the country’s first Miss Charm crown.

The Miss Charm 2023 coronation is happening on Wednesday, February 16 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. 40 candidates from all over the world are competing for the crown and a $100,000 prize. – Rappler.com