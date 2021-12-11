LOOK: Beatrice Luigi Gomez wows in ‘Bakunawa’ national costume for Miss Universe 2021

Beatrice's elaborate national costume, inspired by the final form of the lunar dragon, is designed by two Filipino fashion designers

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez didn’t come to play – the Cebuana beauty queen already wowed audiences during the national costume presentation of the Miss Universe 2021 competition in Eliat, Israel, on Saturday, December 11 (Philippine time).

Miss Universe Philippines shared photos of the 26-year-old in her Bakunawa national costume during the preliminaries, which was created by Filipino fashion designers Axel Que of Cebu City and Bulacan’s Manny Halasan.

Que calls it the Bakunawa’s final form, which is the Golden Lunar Dragon. According to an Instagram post, Que wanted to “continue [his] narrative of the Bakunawa” and to take his artistic license to a new level.

“I wanted to take everyone on this journey of growth and maturity, not just for the costume itself, but also as a metaphor for Bea’s personal evolution,” Que said.

“This is a personal, hypothetical envisioning of what the Bakunawa would look like had it succeeded in devouring the last moon. I chose gold to render the whole piece in because aside from its divine beauty, it is considered as the perfect element (because it’s chemically one of the least reactive), and to hopefully imbue this characteristic to the wearer, much like an enchanted armor,” he added.

Que believed that this is the “final rendition of the Bakunawa” – “the perfect conclusion to this design chapter in [his] life.”

“I’ve poured so much of myself into engineering this garment, and I am filled with so much joy to be able to share this project of unbridled artistry and craftsmanship,” Que said.

The Bakunawa is a Filipino mythical creature similar to a serpent-like dragon. It is also called the Moon Eater, and is believed to be the cause of earthquakes, rains, eclipses, and winds.

Halasan said that the folklore-inspired headpiece captured “beautiful transitions and different faces of the moon.”

“The charismatic hand accessories complementing the masterfully curated and vivid imagination has brought to life the National Costume of the rich story of the goddess, Bakunawa,” he wrote on Instagram.

Beatrice was recently named Missosology’s eighth pick on the “First Hot Picks” list for the 70th Miss Universe. She is currently in Israel to compete in the Miss Universe pageant. In her introduction video released on Monday, December 6, she talked about being part of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Miss Universe 2021 coronation night is scheduled on December 12 (December 13 in Manila). Beatrice is vying to be the fifth Filipino to take home the crown. – Rappler.com