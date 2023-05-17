IN PHOTOS: The Binibining Pilipinas 2023 delegates in their national costumes

The Binibining Pilipinas 2023 coronation night is happening on May 28

MANILA, Philippines – The candidates of Binibining Pilipinas 2023 highlighted the beauty of Filipino culture and their respective hometowns at the pageant’s national costume competition.

The organization started releasing the delegates’ official national costume photos on Tuesday, May 16.

As of writing, all photos of the 40 delegates have yet to be posted, but this article will be updated once they upload more.

Each photo also includes a description of the inspiration behind each delegates’ elaborate ensemble.

All photos will also be put on display at an exhibit at the Gateway Mall Activity Area in Cubao. Meanwhile, the Binibining Pilipinas 2023 national costume show is set to take place on May 18 at the New Frontier Theater also in Cubao.

Here are the 2023 delegates in their national costumes:

Bb. 2 Elaiza Dee Alzona, Zambales

Bb. 3 Lyra Punsalan, Pampanga

Bb. 4 Paulina Marie Labayo, Naga City, Bicol

Bb. 7 Allhia Estores, Parañaque

Bb. 9 Babyerna Liong, Tacloban

Bb. 10 Rasha Cortez Al Enzi, Urdaneta, Pangasinan

Bb. 14 Jeanne Isabelle Bilasano, Albay

Bb. 17 Tracy Lois Bedua, Iloilo

Bb. 19 Julia Mae Mendoza, Roxas City, Capiz

Bb. 21 Paolo Allison Araño, Batangas

Bb. 22 Anje Mae Manipol, Quezon Province

Bb. 23 Zoe Bernardo Santiago, Manila

Bb. 24 Anna Valencia Lakrini, Bataan

Bb. 28 Katrina Mae Sese, Tarlac City

Bb. 29 Trisha Martinez, Laguna

Bb. 30 Charismae Almarez, General Luna, Quezon

Bb. 31 April Angelu Barro, Cagayan de Oro

Bb. 35 Sofia Lopez Galve, Province of Rizal

Bb. 36 Mary Chiles Balana, Hermosa, Bataan

The organization earlier released the delegates’ glam shots and swimsuit photos.

The Binibining Pilipinas 2023 coronation night will take place at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao on May 28. Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray will host, while Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg will serve as one of the special guests.

The 40 candidates will battle it out to represent the country in the following pageants: Miss International and Miss Globe. – Rappler.com