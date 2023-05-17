IN PHOTOS: The Binibining Pilipinas 2023 delegates in their national costumes

MANILA, Philippines – The candidates of Binibining Pilipinas 2023 highlighted the beauty of Filipino culture and their respective hometowns at the pageant’s national costume competition.
The organization started releasing the delegates’ official national costume photos on Tuesday, May 16.
As of writing, all photos of the 40 delegates have yet to be posted, but this article will be updated once they upload more.
Each photo also includes a description of the inspiration behind each delegates’ elaborate ensemble.
All photos will also be put on display at an exhibit at the Gateway Mall Activity Area in Cubao. Meanwhile, the Binibining Pilipinas 2023 national costume show is set to take place on May 18 at the New Frontier Theater also in Cubao.
Here are the 2023 delegates in their national costumes:
Bb. 2 Elaiza Dee Alzona, Zambales
Bb. 3 Lyra Punsalan, Pampanga
Bb. 4 Paulina Marie Labayo, Naga City, Bicol
Bb. 7 Allhia Estores, Parañaque
Bb. 9 Babyerna Liong, Tacloban
Bb. 10 Rasha Cortez Al Enzi, Urdaneta, Pangasinan
Bb. 14 Jeanne Isabelle Bilasano, Albay
Bb. 17 Tracy Lois Bedua, Iloilo
Bb. 19 Julia Mae Mendoza, Roxas City, Capiz
Bb. 21 Paolo Allison Araño, Batangas
Bb. 22 Anje Mae Manipol, Quezon Province
Bb. 23 Zoe Bernardo Santiago, Manila
Bb. 24 Anna Valencia Lakrini, Bataan
Bb. 28 Katrina Mae Sese, Tarlac City
Bb. 29 Trisha Martinez, Laguna
Bb. 30 Charismae Almarez, General Luna, Quezon
Bb. 31 April Angelu Barro, Cagayan de Oro
Bb. 35 Sofia Lopez Galve, Province of Rizal
Bb. 36 Mary Chiles Balana, Hermosa, Bataan
The organization earlier released the delegates’ glam shots and swimsuit photos.
The Binibining Pilipinas 2023 coronation night will take place at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao on May 28. Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray will host, while Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg will serve as one of the special guests.
The 40 candidates will battle it out to represent the country in the following pageants: Miss International and Miss Globe. – Rappler.com
