LOOK: Binibining Pilipinas 2023 candidates sizzle in swimsuit photos

Which candidate are you rooting for?

MANILA, Philippines – The 40 Binibining Pilipinas 2023 candidates flaunted their stunning physiques in the official swimsuit photos posted by the organization on Monday, May 8.

In photos taken by Owen Reyes and Raymond Saldana, the beauty queens looked gorgeous in white swimwear and beaded accessories as they posed against a blue and green backdrop.

Here are the swimsuit photos of the Top 40 delegates:

Bb. 1 Juvel Cyrene Bea

Bb. 2 Elaiza Dee Alzona

Bb. 3 Lyra Punsalan

Bb. 4 Paulina Labayo

Bb. 5 Gianna Llanes

Bb. 6 Angelica Lopez

Bb. 7 Allhia Estores

Bb. 8 Mirjan Hipolito

Bb. 9 Babyerna Liong

Bb. 10 Rasha Cortez Al Enzi

Bb. 11 Kiaragiel Gregorio

Bb. 12 Xena Ramos

Bb. 13 Samantha Dana Bug-os

Bb. 14 Jeanne Isabelle Bilasano

Bb. 15 Jessilen Salvador

Bb. 16 Atasha Reign Parani

Bb. 17 Tracy Lois Bedua

Bb. 18 Andrea Marie Sulangi

Bb. 19 Julia Mae Mendoza

Bb. 20 Julianne Rose Reyes

Bb. 21 Paola Allison Araño

Bb. 22 Anja Mae Manipol

Bb. 23 Zoe Bernardo Santiago

Bb. 24 Anna Valencia Lakrini

Bb. 25 Yesley Cabanos

Bb. 26 Rheema Adakkoden

Bb. 27 Zeah Nestle Pala

Bb. 28 Katrina Sese

Bb. 29 Trisha Martinez

Bb. 30 Charismae Almarez

Bb. 31 April Angelu Barro

Bb. 32 Sharmaine Magdasoc

Bb. 33 Katrina Anne Johnson

Bb. 34 Joy Dacoron

Bb. 35 Sofia Lopez Galve

Bb. 36 Mary Chiles Balana

Bb. 37 Pia Isabel Duloguin

Bb. 38 Lea Macapagal

Bb. 39 Loraine Jara

Bb. 40 Candy Völlinger

The Binibining Pilipinas 2023 coronation night is set for May 28 at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City. Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray will host, while Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg will serve as one of the special guests.

The 40 candidates will battle it out to represent the country in the following pageants: Miss International and Miss Globe.

The winners will be taking the reins from current titleholders Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo and Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2022 Chelsea Fernandez.

Gabrielle Camille Basiano and Roberta Tamondong, who were crowned Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022 and Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2022, respectively, will not be passing on their titles.

The Miss Intercontinental franchise was taken over by Mutya ng Pilipinas, while BPCI withdrew from the Miss Grand International pageant. – Rappler.com