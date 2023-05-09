LOOK: Binibining Pilipinas 2023 candidates sizzle in swimsuit photos

MANILA, Philippines – The 40 Binibining Pilipinas 2023 candidates flaunted their stunning physiques in the official swimsuit photos posted by the organization on Monday, May 8.
In photos taken by Owen Reyes and Raymond Saldana, the beauty queens looked gorgeous in white swimwear and beaded accessories as they posed against a blue and green backdrop.
Here are the swimsuit photos of the Top 40 delegates:
Bb. 1 Juvel Cyrene Bea
Bb. 2 Elaiza Dee Alzona
Bb. 3 Lyra Punsalan
Bb. 4 Paulina Labayo
Bb. 5 Gianna Llanes
Bb. 6 Angelica Lopez
Bb. 7 Allhia Estores
Bb. 8 Mirjan Hipolito
Bb. 9 Babyerna Liong
Bb. 10 Rasha Cortez Al Enzi
Bb. 11 Kiaragiel Gregorio
Bb. 12 Xena Ramos
Bb. 13 Samantha Dana Bug-os
Bb. 14 Jeanne Isabelle Bilasano
Bb. 15 Jessilen Salvador
Bb. 16 Atasha Reign Parani
Bb. 17 Tracy Lois Bedua
Bb. 18 Andrea Marie Sulangi
Bb. 19 Julia Mae Mendoza
Bb. 20 Julianne Rose Reyes
Bb. 21 Paola Allison Araño
Bb. 22 Anja Mae Manipol
Bb. 23 Zoe Bernardo Santiago
Bb. 24 Anna Valencia Lakrini
Bb. 25 Yesley Cabanos
Bb. 26 Rheema Adakkoden
Bb. 27 Zeah Nestle Pala
Bb. 28 Katrina Sese
Bb. 29 Trisha Martinez
Bb. 30 Charismae Almarez
Bb. 31 April Angelu Barro
Bb. 32 Sharmaine Magdasoc
Bb. 33 Katrina Anne Johnson
Bb. 34 Joy Dacoron
Bb. 35 Sofia Lopez Galve
Bb. 36 Mary Chiles Balana
Bb. 37 Pia Isabel Duloguin
Bb. 38 Lea Macapagal
Bb. 39 Loraine Jara
Bb. 40 Candy Völlinger
The Binibining Pilipinas 2023 coronation night is set for May 28 at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City. Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray will host, while Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg will serve as one of the special guests.
The 40 candidates will battle it out to represent the country in the following pageants: Miss International and Miss Globe.
The winners will be taking the reins from current titleholders Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo and Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2022 Chelsea Fernandez.
Gabrielle Camille Basiano and Roberta Tamondong, who were crowned Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022 and Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2022, respectively, will not be passing on their titles.
The Miss Intercontinental franchise was taken over by Mutya ng Pilipinas, while BPCI withdrew from the Miss Grand International pageant. – Rappler.com
