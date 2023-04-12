IN PHOTOS: Glam shots of Binibining Pilipinas 2023 candidates

Which glam shot is your favorite?

MANILA, Philippines – The search for the next Binibining Pilipinas queens is definitely heating up!

Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) started releasing on Tuesday, April 11, the official glam shots of its 40 candidates for the 2023 pageant.

The first batch of photos were unveiled in random order and, as of writing, the organization has yet to release the glam shots of all delegates.

In photos taken by Owen Reyes and Raymond Saldana, the beauty queens looked dainty in white ensembles adorned with feathers and flower accessories while posing against an orange backdrop.

Take a look at the candidates’ glam photos HERE:

Binibini 1 Juvel Cyrene Bea (Quezon City)

Binibini 2 Elaiza Dee Alzonna (Zambales)

Binibini 5 Gianna Llanes (Palayan City, Nueva Ecija)

Binibini 6 Angelica Lopez (Palawan)

Binibini 8 Mirjan Hipolito (Angeles City)

Binibini 11 Kiaragiel Gregorio (Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija)

Binibini 12 Xena Ramos (Santolan, Pasig)

Binibini 13 Samantha Dana Bug-os (Oriental Mindoro)

Binibini 14 Jeanne Isabelle Bilasano (Albay)

Binibini 17 Tracy Lois Bedua (Iloilo City)

Binibini 21 Paola Allison Araño (Batangas)

Binibini 29 Trisha Martinez (Laguna)

Binibini 30 Charismae Almarez (General Luna, Quezon)

Binibini 38 Lea Macapagal (Dinalupihan, Bataan)

Binibini 40 Candy Marilyn Völlinger (Catanduanes)

The release of the glam shots came two weeks after the pageant held its talent competition on March 29. The Binibining Pilipinas 2023 pageant has yet to announce the date for its coronation night and schedule of other activities.

The 40 candidates will battle it out to represent the country in the following pageants: Miss International, Miss Intercontinental, and Miss Globe.

Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo, Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022 Gabrielle Camille Basiano, and Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2022 Chelsea Fernandez will be crowning their successors.

Meanwhile, Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2022 Roberta Tamondong will not be passing on a crown, following BPCI’s withdrawal from the Miss Grand International pageant. – Rappler.com