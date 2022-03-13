IN PHOTOS: The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 delegates’ headshot challenge

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization released on Saturday, March 12, the official headshot photos of their 2022 delegates.
“Our Miss Universe Philippines 2022 delegates in their most natural look – presenting this year’s Headshot Challenge,” they captioned the post. Pageant fans and supporters were invited to vote for their bets through the MUPH app.
Voting ran from March 12, 9 am to March 13, 12 pm. Three winners will be chosen based on the combined votes from the MUPH app and the judges. The organization has yet to announce when they’ll announce the top three for this challenge.
When MUPH announced the list of their 50 delegates in February, they also added that they’re “narrowing the field to get [them] closer to our Final 30 delegates.” The headshot challenge, then, is the first of a series of online challenges that the 2022 delegates have to face. But additional details about each challenge have yet to be announced.
Here are the 2022 delegates in their official headshot photos:
Jona Sweett
Julia Calleja Saubier
Marinel Timoteo Tungol
Ghenesis Latugat
Kevyn Alessandrea Mateo
Elsa Schumacher
Bianca Awatin
Pauline Cucharo Amelinckx
Meriam Saliling Campong
Nyca Bernardo
Jennika Casin
Chantal Elise Legaspi Schmidt
Lou Dominique Piczon
Jeanne Nicci Orcena
Jedidah Korinihona
Aidyl Mhay Sanchez
Lyza Samalio
Jewel Alexandria Palacat
Dorothy Gemillan
Vanessa Ann Ka’ihilani Caro
Zeneth Joy Khan
Louise Nicole Dabu
Sonja Jeyn Tanyag
Sashi Chiesa
Isabelle Kristine Braza
Sharifah Shahnaz Malabanan
Anjeannette Japor
Alyssa Georgia Felix
Michelle Marquez Dee
Abigail Contreras Maclang
Isabel Dalag Luche
Seychelle Adriano Jaochica
Anabelle McDonnell
Ma. Cristel Antibo
Marilit Katipunan Iligan
Nicole Suan Mendiola
Gillian Katherine De Mesa
Angelica Lopez
Ivylou Corpuz Borbon
Celeste Cortesi
Gracelle Nicole Distura
Sophia Veronica Torres
Francheska Alexine Licanto Dadivas
Danielle Arielle Camcam
Shaira Aliyah Diaz
Carmela Diane Doma
Mary Dawn Molina Abiera
Ma. Katrina Llegado
Shanelyn Bayson
Reigning titleholder Beatrice Luigi Gomez, who finished as part of the Top 5 in the Miss Universe competition in December 2021, is set to crown her successor. The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant night is scheduled for April 30. – Rappler.com