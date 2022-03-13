IN PHOTOS: The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 delegates’ headshot challenge

Who are your favorites for this challenge?

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization released on Saturday, March 12, the official headshot photos of their 2022 delegates.

“Our Miss Universe Philippines 2022 delegates in their most natural look – presenting this year’s Headshot Challenge,” they captioned the post. Pageant fans and supporters were invited to vote for their bets through the MUPH app.

Voting ran from March 12, 9 am to March 13, 12 pm. Three winners will be chosen based on the combined votes from the MUPH app and the judges. The organization has yet to announce when they’ll announce the top three for this challenge.

When MUPH announced the list of their 50 delegates in February, they also added that they’re “narrowing the field to get [them] closer to our Final 30 delegates.” The headshot challenge, then, is the first of a series of online challenges that the 2022 delegates have to face. But additional details about each challenge have yet to be announced.

Here are the 2022 delegates in their official headshot photos:

Jona Sweett

Julia Calleja Saubier

Marinel Timoteo Tungol

Ghenesis Latugat

Kevyn Alessandrea Mateo

Elsa Schumacher

Bianca Awatin

Pauline Cucharo Amelinckx

Meriam Saliling Campong

Nyca Bernardo

Jennika Casin

Chantal Elise Legaspi Schmidt

Lou Dominique Piczon

Jeanne Nicci Orcena

Jedidah Korinihona

Aidyl Mhay Sanchez

Lyza Samalio

Jewel Alexandria Palacat

Dorothy Gemillan

Vanessa Ann Ka’ihilani Caro

Zeneth Joy Khan

Louise Nicole Dabu

Sonja Jeyn Tanyag

Sashi Chiesa

Isabelle Kristine Braza

Sharifah Shahnaz Malabanan

Anjeannette Japor

Alyssa Georgia Felix

Michelle Marquez Dee

Abigail Contreras Maclang

Isabel Dalag Luche

Seychelle Adriano Jaochica

Anabelle McDonnell

Ma. Cristel Antibo

Marilit Katipunan Iligan

Nicole Suan Mendiola

Gillian Katherine De Mesa

Angelica Lopez

Ivylou Corpuz Borbon

Celeste Cortesi

Gracelle Nicole Distura

Sophia Veronica Torres

Francheska Alexine Licanto Dadivas

Danielle Arielle Camcam

Shaira Aliyah Diaz

Carmela Diane Doma

Mary Dawn Molina Abiera

Ma. Katrina Llegado

Shanelyn Bayson

Reigning titleholder Beatrice Luigi Gomez, who finished as part of the Top 5 in the Miss Universe competition in December 2021, is set to crown her successor. The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant night is scheduled for April 30. – Rappler.com