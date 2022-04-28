IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe PH 2022 candidates at prelim swimsuit competition

See the Top 32 candidates walk the pageant stage in their swimwear

MANILA, Philippines – The 32 candidates of Miss Universe Philippines 2022 brought out their best walks in the swimsuit segment of the pageant’s preliminary competition on Wednesday, April 27, at The Cove Manila.

The candidates showed off their toned physiques in their aqua green and purple swimsuits.

Reigning title holder Beatrice Luigi Gomez hosted the event with actor Marco Gumabao. Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, meanwhile, was part of the selection committee for this year’s preliminary competition.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night is set for Saturday, April 30, at Mall of Asia Arena. Gomez, who ended her Miss Universe journey as part of the Top 5, is set to crown her successor.

Former Miss Universe titleholders Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Iris Mittenaere (2016), and Demi-Leigh Tebow (2017) will serve as the coronation night’s hosts. – Rappler.com