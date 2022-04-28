IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe PH 2022 candidates at prelim swimsuit competition

MANILA, Philippines – The 32 candidates of Miss Universe Philippines 2022 brought out their best walks in the swimsuit segment of the pageant’s preliminary competition on Wednesday, April 27, at The Cove Manila.
The candidates showed off their toned physiques in their aqua green and purple swimsuits.
Reigning title holder Beatrice Luigi Gomez hosted the event with actor Marco Gumabao. Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, meanwhile, was part of the selection committee for this year’s preliminary competition.
Aklan
Albay
Baguio
Batanes
Benguet
Bohol
Bulacan
Cebu City
Cebu Province
Davao del Norte
Davao del Sur
Ilocos Sur
Iloilo City
Iloilo Province
Laguna
Lapu-Lapu
Las Piñas
Lucena
Makati
Mandaue
Misamis Oriental
Negros Oriental
Nueva Vizcaya
Palawan
Pampanga
Pangasinan
Pasay
Quezon Province
Roxas City
San Juan
Taguig
Victorias City
The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night is set for Saturday, April 30, at Mall of Asia Arena. Gomez, who ended her Miss Universe journey as part of the Top 5, is set to crown her successor.
Former Miss Universe titleholders Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Iris Mittenaere (2016), and Demi-Leigh Tebow (2017) will serve as the coronation night’s hosts. – Rappler.com