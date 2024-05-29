IN PHOTOS: Miss World Philippines 2024 candidates

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Gwendolyne Fourniol will be crowning her successor on July 19

MANILA, Philippines – The search is on for the next Miss World Philippines queen!

The Miss World Philippines organization introduced on Monday evening, May 27, the candidates who passed their final screening for the pageant’s 2024 edition.

The organization also releases individual pictures of the 18 delegates along with their official pageant numbers. Notably, there were no photos for candidates #3, #4, #9, #21, #22, and #23. It also remains unclear whether the pageant organizers will announce more delegates later.

Among the notable names in this year’s roster are Miss World 2021 1st Princess Rianna Pangindian and crossover queens from Miss Universe Philippines Dia Remulla Mate and Binibining Pilipinas Jasmine Omay and Jeanne Isabelle Bilasano.

The Miss World Philippines 2024 coronation night is set for July 19, 8 pm, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay. Miss World Philippines 2022 Gwendolyne Fourniol will be crowning her successor. Fourniol bowed out early in the pageant’s international competition after she failed to make it to the Top 40.

Meet the official candidates for the 2024 edition here:

#1, Alexandra Azanes

#2, Angel Gutierrez

#5, Regina Patiag

#6, Patricia Bianca Tapia

#7, Lancy Escalante

#8, Jamila Dumlao

#10, Cly Juan

#11, Riana Agatha Pangindian

#12, Maria Andrea Endicio

#13, Christine Chagas

#14, Jerica Reyes

#15, Krisha Mendoza

#16, Sophia Santos

#17, Jasmine Omay

#18, Jeanne Isabelle Bilasano

#20, Gabrielle Lantzer

#24, Dia Remulla Mate

#25, Raine Africa

The Miss World Philippines 2024 edition is the pageant’s comeback in more than two years. There was no competition in 2023 since the schedules for the international editions were rescheduled, affecting the local pageants.

As of writing, it also remains unclear whether other crowns will be up for grabs in the pageant aside from the Miss World Philippines title. – Rappler.com