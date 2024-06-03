Krishnah Gravidez withdraws from Miss Charm Int’l pageant 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Krishnah, who was crowned in May 2023, says she'll embark on a new chapter in her life

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Charm Philippines 2023 Krishnah Marie Gravidez announced on Sunday, June 2, that she’ll be relinquishing her spot in the Miss Charm International pageant.

“After much consideration and reflection, I regret to inform you that I have decided to withdraw from the Miss Charm International competition,” Gravidez wrote in an Instagram post.

The beauty queen from Baguio was named Miss Charm Philippines 2023 in May 2023 after finishing in the Top 5 of the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 competition. That edition saw Makati’s Michelle Dee winning the crown, while Bohol’s Pauline Amelinckx was proclaimed Miss Supranational Philippines 2023.

Gravidez succeeded Annabelle McDonnell, who finished as first runner-up in the Miss Charm 2022 competition held in February 2023. However, there are no details yet about the next edition of the Miss Charm pageant as of writing.

Although Gravidez didn’t disclose the reason behind her withdrawal, she shared that she’ll “always cherish the memories and lessons learned during [her] time of reign.”

She added that it had been “an honor to be part of such prestigious competitions,” and that she’s “truly grateful for the experiences and friendships [she] have gained along the way”

She then thanked her supporters and team who waited for her journey, and asked for their continued support for her future endeavors. Gravidez didn’t detail her next plans and only teased that she’ll “embark on [a] new chapter of [her] life.”

In the comments section, fellow beauty queens showed their support for Gravidez’s decision, including her Miss Universe Philippines 2023 batchmates Dee and Amelinckx.

“Always proud of you our queen,” Dee wrote, while Amelinckx said: “Proud of you and all your effort and dedication to your journey. We’re all behind you in whatever is next for you.”

As of writing, the Miss Universe Philippines Organization and the Miss Charm pageant have yet to issue an official statement regarding Gravidez’ decision to withdraw.

After the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation night in May, the pageant organizers named Pampanga’s Cyrille Payumo, who was part of the Top 10, as Miss Charm Philippines 2025. – Rappler.com