Poland’s Karolina Bielawska is Miss World 2021

MANILA, Philippines – Karolina Bielawska of Poland was named Miss World 2021 at the pageant’s finals night held in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Wednesday, March 16 (Thursday morning, March 17 in Manila).

Karolina succeeds Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh, whose reign was extended after the 2020 pageant was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She bested 96 other candidates from around the world to be Poland’s second representative to win the title.

Aside from Karolina, two other women were also crowned. The rest of the Top 3 are ranked as follows:

1st runner-up: Shree Saini, USA

2nd runner-up: Olivia Yacé, Cote d’Ivoire

Meanwhile, the Philippines’ Tracy Maureen Perez finished in the pageant’s Top 13.

The Miss World 2021 coronation night was originally scheduled for December 16, 2021, but it was postponed due to health and safety reasons. – Rappler.com