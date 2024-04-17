Pageants
LOOK: Here’s the ticket prices for Miss Universe PH 2024 coronation night 

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night. May 13, 2023.

Michelle Dee will be crowning her successor on May 22

MANILA, Philippines – Attention, Filipino pageant fans! This is your chance to witness the live crowning of our next Miss Universe Philippines queen! 

The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization announced on Wednesday, April 17, the ticket details for its 2024 coronation night, which is set to take place on Wednesday, May 22, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay. 

Ticket prices range from P499 for the General Admission section, P1,499 for the Upper Box section, P3,499 for the Lower Box Regular section, P4,950 for the Lower Box Premium section, and P9,950 for the VIP section. 

Tickets are now available for purchase via the SM Ticket website.

As of writing, MUPH has yet to announce if the coronation night will also be live streamed online. 

The organization has yet to disclose the hosts, judges, and other performers for the pageant finals. 

Over 50 candidates are competing to succeed Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee, who finished in the Top 10 of the latest international edition.

The 2024 competition is looking to be an interesting edition as it marks several firsts in the pageant’s history: Delegates for this year were chosen through the Accredited Partners Program, the roster also includes candidates representing overseas Filipino communities, and there are no age restrictions for the candidates. Rappler.com

