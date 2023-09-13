Miss Universe removes age limit for contestants 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Miss U.S. R'Bonney Gabriel is crowned as Miss Universe during the 71st Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. January 14, 2023.

Starting 2024, women above 28 years old can now join Miss Universe and their associated pageants

MANILA, Philippines – Age is just a number as the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) announced on Wednesday, September 13, that it has removed the age restrictions across all Miss Universe and its associated pageants.

In its more than 70-year history, the MUO had only allowed women aged between 18 to 28 to participate in the competition.

With the age limit being eliminated, even women aged 29 and above can compete in the pageant. “Starting then, every adult in the world will be eligible to join the Miss Universe,” the organization said.

They added that the changes will apply to their pageants globally starting 2024.

In an exclusive interview with Women’s Wear Daily (WWD), reigning queen R’Bonney Gabriel also talked about the pageant’s inclusive changes.

She recalled how she first talked about raising the age limit during her stint at the 71st Miss Universe pageant. At the time of the competition, she was already 28 years old. And now that she’s 29, she’s the oldest Miss Universe to hold the title.

“A woman’s ability to compete at Miss Universe, or anything in life, shouldn’t be defined by her age. Age should just be a number,” she told WWD.

The changes in age limit came a year after MUO announced that it’s now allowing moms and wives to be part of the competition.

“What I love about Miss Universe is that they are always out first in line, looking for ways they can be more inclusive and better live up to the platform that they’ve designed for us,” Gabriel told WWD.

The Miss Universe 2023 coronation night is set on November 18 in El Salvador. – Rappler.com