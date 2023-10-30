WATCH: Yllana Marie Aduana’s introduction video for Miss Earth 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Yllana is competing in hopes of winning the Philippines' fifth Miss Earth crown

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine bet Yllana Marie Aduana talked about turning her dreams into reality in her introduction video for the Miss Earth 2023 competition.

In the almost four-minute video shared on Saturday, October 28, the beauty queen from Laguna looked fresh in a crocheted dress.

“The story of a small town dreamer with a colossal dream and an ardent spirit to make things happen,” she captioned the video.

Aduana then looked back at her childhood, recalling that she grew up in a “very environmental and very distant locale surrounded by trees, water, paddies, and breathtaking sceneries.”

She continued that it was her childhood upbringing that shaped her to be the “makalikasan (environment-loving) Earth protectress” that she is today.

Aduana went on to say that she became a licensed medical laboratory scientist, a certified drug analyst by profession, a professional model, and the president of the non-profit organization Education for Every Juan.

But she said that she wanted to do more. Which is why she joined her first pageant in 2021 through Miss Philippines Earth, and finished as a runner-up.

“But I am committed. I am committed to fulfill what my heart wants, and my heart wants this,” she shared.

“That is why this year I joined again, and I became the 23rd Earth Queen of the Philippines, and I told myself that not everyone would be given the platform and the privilege to be looked up to and to be considered a role model. That is why I am only living life now with so much commitment, passion, and purpose.”

Aduana was awarded the Miss Earth Philippines 2023 title in April.

During her reign, Aduana noted that she became the first Filipina beauty queen to speak her advocacy before the United Nations, and was recognized as a Young Woman of Influence in Asia as an Eco-Focused Beauty Humanitarian Advocate of the Year.

More than being grateful, Aduana shared that she is honored to have done these things.

“It means that I’m not only utilizing the platform of the organization but I am elevating it more,” she said.

Aduana will be representing the Philippines in the leading environmental pageant. The coronation night is set for December 22 in Vietnam.

She will compete to take home the Philippines’ fifth Miss Earth crown, following Karla Henry (2008), Jamie Herrell (2014), Angelia Ong (2015), and Karen Ibasco (2017). – Rappler.com