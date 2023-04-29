Laguna’s Yllana Marie Aduana wins Miss Earth Philippines 2023

Yllana bests 28 other candidates to win the crown

MANILA, Philippines – Laguna’s Yllana Marie Aduana has been named Miss Earth Philippines 2023 at the pageant’s coronation night in Toledo, Cebu, on Saturday, April 29.

The 24-year-old succeeded Jenny Ramp, who finished in the Top 20 of Miss Earth 2022.

Meanwhile, Pangasinan’s Kerri Reilly was named Miss Philippines Air 2023, Palawan’s Jemimah Joy Zabala was named Miss Philippines Water 2023, and Sha’uri Livori of the Filipino community in Melbourne won Miss Philippines Fire 2023.

Athena Auxillo of Toledo was named Miss Philippines Eco Tourism 2023.

Runners-up include Dipolog’s KC Falcasantos, Iloilo City’s Ma. Cristina Tallador, Taguig’s Cea de Jesus, Nueva Ecija’s Princes Lazaga, and Queenie Salac of the Filipino community in Milan.

Yllana will go on to represent the country at the Miss Earth 2023 pageant in Vietnam. – Rappler.com